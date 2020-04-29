Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In Shopian Encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation by security forces in an encounter in Shopian district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours of Wednesday. The encounter took place at Melahura village in Shopian district. Security forces are reported to have launched a massive search and combing operation in the area.

In recent months, Shopian has been a hotbed of terrorist activity. This is the fourth encounter between terrorists and security forces in the past five to six days in the area. Militant groups in the region have been actively trying to stir up trouble in the region. However, in all the operations, security forces have neutralised the militants.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in August, security forces have effectively neutralised a number of terrorists in a series of operations. Pakistan backed terror groups have made several infiltration bids over the past eight months, but vigilant Indian security forces have pushed them back and have also killed many terrorists.

As the snow begins to melt, security forces are ensuring that a tight vigil is kept on any likely infiltration bid by Pakistan-based terror groups.

