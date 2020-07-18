Jammu & Kashmir AC targets construction of 1 lakh houses

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council met in Srinagar under the supervision of Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. As a result of the meet, sanction was accorded to the proposal of Housing & Urban Development Department for adoption and notification of Jammu & Kashmir Housing, Affordable Housing, Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy, 2020.

In the policy, seven models of housing have been proposed for the union territory, ranging from In-Situ slum redevelopment to integrated townships to cater to each section of society. The new policy aims to promote public-private partnerships for affordable housing and slum rehabilitation apart from providing a platform for the operation and maintenance of integrated townships in a co-operative manner. It further proposes minimum relocation of existing slum dwellers so as to maintain the sanctity of existing economic and social linkages developed over a period of time in these informal settlements.

Additionally, the policy also includes provisions for fast track approvals of housing in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories. Besides, it provides exemptions from building permit fees, land-use conversion and external development charges.

The policy also aims to provide rental housing in which EWS families will be given dwelling units on license basis for occupation and use for a particular period. This will be done against an initial deposit and fixed monthly charges.

An initial target for the construction of 1 lakh dwelling units over the next five years has been set by Jammu & Kashmir AC.