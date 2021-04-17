Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed on Sunday

Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday in view of the inclement weather and landslides triggered by incessant rain, said the state traffic police.

The traffic police said on Sunday no vehicular movement would be allowed from either side on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in view of the inclement weather, landslides and falling stones at several places and continuous rain on NH-44.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through this highway.

During the winter last year, the highway was closed several times due to snowfall and landslides triggered by rains.

The Mughal road, which is a second road link connecting Kashmir valley with the Jammu region, through Bafliaz in the Poonch district is closed due to snow accumulation.