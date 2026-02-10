Power tariff relief must reach consumers: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday made it clear that his government’s priority is to shield people from rising electricity costs and ensure that financial benefits meant for consumers are delivered without delay.

Chairing a review meeting with ministers, secretaries and HoDs at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed the officials to pass on the gains from the true-up settlement directly to the public and take concrete steps to bring down electricity purchase costs. Naidu asked the Energy department to work towards reducing the average power purchase price to Rs 3.90 per unit and stressed the need to expand renewable energy generation with a net-zero emission approach.

He instructed the officials to fast-track PM KUSUM and solar rooftop projects and said at least 1,000 APSRTC buses should be converted to electric vehicles.

Referring to the distribution of over 5,000 e-cycles in Kuppam, he said such initiatives would accelerate the transition to clean mobility. Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh, which once faced acute shortages of water and power, is now in a surplus position. “A one-metre rise in groundwater levels could save nearly Rs 4,000 crore,” he added. Reviewing the agriculture and horticulture sectors, the Chief Minister emphasised continuous monitoring of market opportunities to secure better prices for farm produce. He called for greater focus on crops with global demand and said Rayalaseema’s horticulture potential should be developed through a mix of private investment and Central funds. With current production at 220 lakh metric tonnes, he said the target of 400 lakh metric tonnes would be achieved soon.

Naidu also spoke about major infrastructure projects, including the proposed four-lane railway line from Ichchapuram to Nellore and the upcoming high-speed train corridor. He strongly pitched for regulatory reforms, stating that excessive permissions were discouraging small entrepreneurs. He pointed out that setting up a small rice mill currently requires more than 30 permits and said this must change.

Regulations in departments such as fire services, municipalities, forests and school education should be simplified, and a single-window system implemented. He also instructed officials to remove bottlenecks in the supply of sand and construction materials for the capital region and expand WhatsApp-based governance.

On urban development and environment, the Chief Minister directed speedy construction of sewage treatment plants at a cost of Rs 300 crore, clearance of legacy waste through Swachh Andhra Corporation funds, and preparation of an action plan from Ugadi to increase green cover to 50 percent by planting native species in schools. He appreciated initiatives to prevent coastal erosion and suggested orchid cultivation in coastal areas to boost farmers’ incomes.

On revenue and finances, Naidu said taxes must be collected efficiently without harassing traders and noted a 27 percent growth in registrations, yielding Rs 9,103 crore. He instructed departments to monetise red sandalwood stocks, expedite utilisation of Central funds, and complete KYC verification for unclaimed deposits in PD accounts. He warned that officials would be held responsible if Central funds lapsed and said the state is likely to receive Rs 26,021 crore through Centrally-sponsored schemes in the coming financial year. Ministers, senior officials, District Collectors and SPs participated in the meeting, with field officers joining virtually.