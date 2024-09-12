Live
- Remove loose parts from tracks to avoid misuse by miscreants
- Kaushik Reddy dares defected MLAs to wear sarees, bangles
- Police asks Rlys to be on high alert after Kalindi derailment bid
- HC grants bail to bizman Arun Pillai in ED case
- Police nabs habitual stealer, 59 bikes recovered
- Fast track courts cleared 90% cases related to sexual offences
- Cops bust rave party, 26 held
- Arms distribution proof of BJP’s ‘failure’ to tackle terror: Omar
- Heavy to very heavy rains to continue in many areas of Raj
- Jewellery snatcher held, 30 gm gold chain recovered
Just In
Jammu: Two terrorists killed in gunfight
Jammu: Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an ongoing operation in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, the Army said.
This was the first successful operation against the terrorists in the dense forest which witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters in the past six months, claiming the lives of a village defence guard on April 28 and a CRPF inspector on August 19.
Officials said one more terrorist is believed to be trapped in the operation area at Khandara top and efforts are on to neutralize him. The operation was jointly launched by Army's first para and police and the first contact with the terrorists was established at around 12.50 pm, the officials said.
“Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing operation at Khandara by troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress,” the Army said in a post on X.S