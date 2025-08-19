  • Menu
Jan Vishwas Bill tabled in LS

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, earlier cleared by the Union Cabinet, seeks to further expand the government’s reform agenda aimed at improving the ease of doing business and promoting ease of living.

Goyal has requested that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee, which will be constituted by the Speaker and is expected to submit its report by the first day of the next session. The Bill builds upon the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, which was the first consolidated legislation to decriminalise minor offences across multiple laws.

