Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Explores Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market With YouTuber Mayo Japan

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Explores Delhis Sarojini Nagar Market With YouTuber Mayo Japan
  • Join Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki on a delightful cultural exploration as he, accompanied by his wife and Japanese YouTuber Mayo Japan, samples street food and experiences the vibrant atmosphere of Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi.
  • Discover their culinary adventures and fashion finds in this captivating journey.

Hiroshi Suzuki, the Ambassador of Japan to India, recently made a visit to the bustling Sarojini Nagar market in Delhi, accompanied by his wife, Eiko Suzuki, and the renowned Japanese YouTuber, Mayo Japan. Together, they immersed themselves in a diverse array of street foods and explored the local marketplace.



Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki expressed his delight in experiencing the vibrant local culture alongside Hindi-speaking Japanese YouTuber Mayo-san. They were seen relishing aloo tikki from a local vendor and even recreated the hook steps of the song "Kaavaalaa." During their visit, Ambassador Suzuki was so impressed by a kurta that he tried on that he decided to purchase it and wore it throughout the rest of their adventure.

As they concluded their culinary journey, the trio savored freshly steamed vegetables, chicken momos, and delectable ram laddus. The post, shared by Hiroshi Suzuki, has garnered significant attention on X, accumulating over 17,800 views, along with numerous likes and comments.

