Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College treats 2 black fungus patients with non-evasive surgery

Aligarh (UP): The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has successfully treated two diabetic patients for black fungus through non-invasive surgery.

According to an official release by AMU, the patients are under observation and recovering.



The patients, Mohal Lal, 65, and Vivek, 22, were diagnosed with rhinocerebral mucormycosis (black fungus) after recovering from Covid-19 infection.



Prof Mohd Aftab, department of otolaryngology at JNMC, who along with his team successfully operated on the patients, said that early diagnosis and timely treatment resulted in the satisfactory recovery of the patients.



"The fungus has been removed through surgery. Now, the infection will be controlled by administering anti-fungal injections, which are being provided by the government," he said.



Prof Aftab said their symptoms included unilateral nasal obstruction, facial pain, swelling, numbness, blurring of vision and watery eyes.



The patients, both locals, were earlier treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital.



"Mohal Lal and Vivek underwent endoscopic procedures without any incisions, which resulted in easier recovery time and less pain and discomfort. The patients are, however, under close observation as the black fungus is a very aggressive disease," said Prof Aftab.

According to Prof Aftab, they have been receiving more such patients, who are being operated upon, depending on the urgency of their cases.

JNMC principal Prof Shahid A. Siddiqui, however, said, "Covid patients can contract black fungus two or three weeks after their recovery. These cases have increased all over the country and people with symptoms specific of the fungus such as nasal congestion, nasal block, dry and black crust in the nasal cavity, black spots around the nose and or eyes, redness and congestion in eyes, reduced eyeball movements, sudden diminished vision and black spots in the oral cavity, especially on the palate, should avoid self-medication and keep their blood sugar level under control.



AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said, "JNMC health workers are doing their best to check the possibility of fungal infections by making sure that Covid patients - those who are undergoing treatment as well as those who have recovered - are administered right dose of steroids."

