Jawan from Nashik dies while serving in Jammu & Kashmir

Nashik:A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Adgaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra died due to cardiac arrest while serving on duty at a post situated at 70 km distance from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to sources, the BSF jawan, Appa Madhukar Mate (36), was on duty at a chowki situated 70km away from Srinagar.

He suffered a heart attack due to lack of oxygen and died on Tuesday (January 7) night, they said.

His relatives were informed about his death late Tuesday night itself, the sources said.

His mortal remains will be brought to his native town Adgaon on Thursday, they said.

Mate was a farmer, but as per his fathers wish, he joined the BSF in 2006, family sources said.

His service bond ended last year, but it was extended for four years, they said.

He is survived by mother Mhalsabai Mate, wife Manisha (30), son Pratik (11) and brother Bhagirath.

