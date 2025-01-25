  • Menu
Jaywant Naidu's Tribute to 75 Years of 'Jana Gana Mana' with Unique Instrumental Album

Jaywant Naidu’s Tribute to 75 Years of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with Unique Instrumental Album
Jaywant Naidu’s Tribute to 75 Years of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with Unique Instrumental Album

Highlights

Celebrate 75 years of India's National Anthem with Jaywant Naidu’s special instrumental album, featuring the rare Mayur Veena and Hawaiian Slide Guitar. Launching online this Republic Day.

To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," artist Jaywant Naidu has created a special instrumental video album.

He collaborated with Anshdeep Singh from Punjab, who plays the rare Mayur Veena (also called Taus), an instrument usually used in Sikh devotional music.

The album will be launched online on Republic Day, celebrating the day when Rabindranath Tagore’s "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata" was officially adopted as the National Anthem on January 24, 1950.

Jaywant explained that the Mayur Veena was chosen for its unique sound, which is similar to the human voice, much like the Sarangi.

