JD-U candidate files nomination from Tirhut MLC seat

Patna: Abhishek Kumar Jha, JD-U candidate, filed his nomination from the TirhutGraduate MLC seat on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur and a group of supporters, Jha visited the divisional commissioner's office in Muzaffarpur to submit his nomination papers.

This seat had been held by Devesh Chandra Thakur for over two decades but became vacant following his election as a Member of Parliament from the Sitamarhi constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

After filing his nomination, Jha expressed gratitude for the support he received, acknowledging the backing of key NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and MP Devesh Chandra Thakur.

He emphasised his status as a candidate supported by the NDA alliance in his bid for the Tirhut MLC position.

“It is a great opportunity given to me by JD-U and the NDA. I have no political background but the party has placed its trust in me as a candidate. The Tirhut Graduate MLC seat has historically been a stronghold for the NDA and I am confident in a favourable outcome in the upcoming election. Now, I am in the court of the people, and it is up to them to decide," Jha remarked.

When asked about the competition, particularly with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joining the campaign for the opposition, Jha stated that the election is distinctive as it involves educated voters who are graduates.

He expressed faith in voters, suggesting that they would consider the broader implications of their choice and avoid a return to "Jungle Raj" — a term often used by the NDA to criticise past governance under the RJD.

As per the notification of the election commission, nomination will take place till November 18 and scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 19, the last date for withdrawal of nomination is November 21, the voting will take place on December 5 and the counting will take place on December 9.

In the Tirhut Graduate MLC by-election, there is a direct contest between the JD-U and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The JD-U, as part of the NDA alliance, has fielded Abhishek Kumar Jha as its joint candidate, while the RJD has put forward Gopi Kishan as its official candidate.

Both parties are making significant efforts to mobilise their support bases and are confident of securing the seat.