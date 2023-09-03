JD(S) partakes in farmers’ protest in Mandya

Mandya: In a fervent display of solidarity with farmers embroiled in the Cauvery water dispute, the Janata Dal (Secular) - JDS, led by former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, took to the streets of Mandya on Saturday, demanding an immediate halt to the release of water to Tamil Nadu. This protest comes just ahead of the Supreme Court’s forthcoming hearing on Tamil Nadu’s plea, scheduled for September 6, seeking directives to Karnataka regarding water release.

Since August 29, the Karnataka government has been adhering to the orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), releasing water to its neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu. However, this move has been met with fervent opposition from local farmers’ associations, who have been staging protests near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, calling for the cessation of water release.

Amidst these fervent demonstrations, thousands of JD(S) workers gathered at Silver Jubilee Park and embarked on a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya. Chanting slogans condemning the Karnataka government’s actions, the demonstrators, led by former MLAs Suresh Gowda and K Annadani, demanded an immediate halt to the water release.

The call to action from Kumaraswamy, who is currently recuperating in the hospital following a mild stroke, resonated deeply with JDS leaders, prompting them to take to the streets in support of their leader’s cause.

In the midst of these developments, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar journeyed to Delhi recently to consult legal experts regarding the ongoing case in the Supreme Court. The apex court has acceded to Tamil Nadu’s plea, which seeks a release of 24,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka’s reservoirs. This critical case is slated for a hearing on September 6, where legal arguments from both sides will be rigorously examined.

The CWMA has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, disclosing that Karnataka had discharged a substantial 1,49,898 cusecs of water at Biligundulu between August 12 and 26, shedding further light on the complexities of this long-standing water dispute that continues to be a contentious issue between the two southern states.