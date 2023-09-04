JD(U) Leader Gopal Mandal Highlights Qualifications Over Endorsements For Prime Ministerial Role

Gopal Mandal, a member of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) party, emphasized that no one can assume the role of prime minister simply based on someone's endorsement. He pointed out that Nitish Kumar had played a unifying role among opposition parties against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While acknowledging Lalu Prasad Yadav's endorsement of Rahul Gandhi for the prime minister's position, Mandal clarified that this endorsement alone does not grant Gandhi the role of prime minister. Mandal's comments were reported by news agency ANI.



Mandal made it clear that he was not questioning Gandhi's qualifications for the position of prime minister. He acknowledged Gandhi's lineage as a member of a family with former prime ministers but stressed that being backed by Lalu Prasad Yadav does not automatically make someone the prime minister. Mandal also mentioned Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant and characterized his endorsement as an impulsive decision.

In Bihar, the JD(U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties operate as part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). They are also members of the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) opposition coalition, which comprises 28 parties and will contest against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming general elections. While the I.N.D.I.A coalition has not yet announced its candidate for the prime ministerial position, several parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and JD(U), have put forth the names of their respective leaders (Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar) for consideration. Notably, these statements have been made by individuals not engaged in formal discussions among the parties.