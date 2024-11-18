Live
- Anshul Garg and Jubin Nautiyal Join Forces for a Soulful Romantic Anthem – ‘Hadh Se’
- Andhra: Actor Posani booked for derogatory comments against Chandrababu Naidu
- Integrating ML Models into Web-based and Mobile Applications For Real-time Data Analysis and Decision-making
- Sharana sahitya will endure as long as human society exists, opines MP Basavaraj Bommai
- Geetesh Sanodia Drives User Success with Comprehensive Training Programs Using Digital Adoption Platforms like WalkMe and Apty
- Udhayanidhi Stalin And EPS Clash Over Naming Schemes After Karunanidhi
- Sachin Mittal: A Journey from Entertainment to Wedding Excellence
- Bihar CM keeps up his promise, attends wedding festivities of PSO’s son in Haryana’s Rewari
- Fareed Zakaria On Modi's Historic Third Term Amid Global Anti-Incumbency Trend
- Jhansi Fire Tragedy: Father Rescues Seven Infants But Loses Twin Daughters
Just In
Jhansi Fire Tragedy: Father Rescues Seven Infants But Loses Twin Daughters
- A devastating fire at Jhansi's neonatal ICU claimed 11 lives, including twin daughters of Yakoob Mansuri, who bravely rescued seven other infants. The UP government launches an investigation into the tragedy.
- The fire, which began on Friday night, claimed 10 lives initially, with another infant succumbing on Sunday.
Yakoob Mansuri, a young father of two, was outside the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi when a catastrophic fire engulfed the neonatal intensive care unit where his twin daughters were admitted. Driven by desperation, Yakoob broke a window and entered the blazing ward, heroically saving seven infants. Tragically, he could not rescue his own daughters.
"It was an enormous fire that no one could withstand," Yakoob shared, recounting the chaos as thick smoke and flames made rescue efforts nearly impossible. "I couldn’t reach the area where my daughters were admitted because the flames were too intense. Other parents tried too, but we failed. Instead, I focused on rescuing infants from other wards, saving seven children."
Heartbroken, Yakoob later identified the bodies of his daughters and is now seeking justice for them and the nine other infants who perished. "We just want justice for our children," he said.
The fire, which began on Friday night, claimed 10 lives initially, with another infant succumbing on Sunday. Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was caused by a short circuit, with oxygen cylinders in the ICU intensifying the disaster. Alarmingly, the fire extinguishers in the unit had reportedly expired four years ago.
The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a four-member committee to investigate the incident, determine the cause, and assess any negligence. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within seven days.