Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Vows to Transform Burudih Dam into National Tourist Hub

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday directed government officials to transform the 'Burudih dam' into a national-level tourist destination.

While visiting the picturesque site in the Ghatsila sub-division of East Singhbhum, Soren stressed his administration's prioritization of the tourism sector.

In a symbolic gesture, Soren planted saplings and tied rakhi around a tree, underscoring his dedication to environmental conservation. He lauded Jharkhand's natural splendor and its untapped potential as a premier tourist locale.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's resolve to promote varied tourist spots across the state, spotlighting religious sites, forests, dams, and waterfalls.

"We acknowledge the natural charm and historical importance of Burudih dam and are resolute in its all-encompassing development," Soren declared.

He emphasized the need for local farmers to benefit from the dam's water resources, advocating a holistic development strategy for the state's swift progress.

Soren instructed officials to speed up infrastructure projects—including guest houses, sports amenities, parks, roads, and utilities—around the dam within set deadlines. He envisioned the Ghatsila region gaining significant recognition through these efforts.

At an event at Moubhandar Maidan, Soren inaugurated and initiated 2,141 developmental projects worth over Rs 45 crore. Welfare scheme assets totaling over Rs 71 crore were allocated to 20,484 beneficiaries.

Highlighting recent government initiatives, Soren mentioned the provision of 200 units of free electricity, farm loan waivers up to Rs 2 lakh, and financial aid to support youth livelihoods.

"Our government is steadfast in ensuring Jharkhand's comprehensive development," Soren asserted. He reiterated commitments to build 20 lakh houses for impoverished families under the Abua Awas Yojana and to ensure welfare schemes reach every segment of society via the 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' program.