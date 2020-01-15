Jharkhand Congress MLAs to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi:Congress MLAs from Jharkhand are scheduled to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday amid talks of cabinet expansion in the state.

The newly elected MLAs will be meeting the Congress President for the first time after the new government took over in the state.

The Congress has two ministers in the state cabinet as Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren was in Delhi recently and had met the Congress leaders and is believed to have discussed the issue of cabinet expansion.

There are many aspirants for the cabinet berths but everybody can't be accommodated, said a leader.

Congress sources say this is a courtesy call as the MLAs wanted to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Congress has 16 MLAs and has formed the government with the JMM in the state. The JMM-RJD-Congress government dislodged the BJP government in December last year.

Hemant Soren, who has been opposing the Citizenship law, was also present in the opposition meet called by Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

He was a part of the resolution signed by the opposition leaders.