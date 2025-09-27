Jindal Steel commissions largest blast furnace at Angul

Angul: JindalSteel on Friday said it has commissioned one of India’s largest blast furnaces at its integrated steel plant in Angul, doubling hot metal capacity from 4 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) to 9 MTPA -- marking a major milestone in the country’s steel-making industry by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace.

The feat was achieved with the commissioning of Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace–II. The ceremonial “blow-in” was led by Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal -- firmly establishing Angul as the largest single-location steel facility in the country.

“Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul’s capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Naveen Jindal said. Rooted in Odisha’s culture and powered by cutting-edge technology, “this furnace represents our vision to unite tradition with innovation”, he added.

The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace ranks among the world’s largest and most advanced. It exemplifies Jindal Steel’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry by combining scale with cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design and enhanced sustainability. Angul will now serve as the company’s central hub for future expansion.

Planned developments include a dedicated port at Paradip, a slurry pipeline and a coal pipe conveyor to enhance supply chain efficiency, the Shreebhoomi Power Plant, and new coke oven facilities. Together, these projects will establish Angul as the cornerstone of Jindal Steel’s global growth strategy, said the company.