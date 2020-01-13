J&K DSP held with militants to be dealt with as terrorist

Srinagar : A day after Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh was arrested along with two militants, the state police have confirmed that he will be dealt as a "terrorist".

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said: "We consider DSP Devender Singh's involvement as a heinous crime and he will be dealt in the same manner as other arrested militants."

Singh was arrested on Saturday after the police intercepted his vehicle and found two militants inside it along with five grenades.

Two AK-47 rifles were also recovered in a subsequent raid at Singh's house. Singh had been awarded the President's medal for bravery last year.

Naveed was wanted for his role in the killing of labourers from Bihar and West Bengal in October last year – one of the first times that militants in the valley had targeted workers from other parts of India.

It is not clear why Singh was taking Naveed and Altaf to Delhi, especially since Delhi is usually placed on high alert in the run up to Republic Day on January 26 when the police say terrorist groups like to stage a high-profile attack.

Davinder Singh's name came into national prominence when Afzal Guru's lawyer, Sushil Kumar, released a letter Guru wrote in his own hand which provided details of the role Davinder – referred to as 'Dravinder Singh' in the letter – played in introducing Guru to one of the men who later attacked parliament.

After first recounting the circumstances under which he met Davinder Singh sometime in 2000, when Davinder and his assistant, Shanty Singh, tortured him at the Humhamma STF camp and then extorted money from him as well, he then wrote about a meeting in 2001, sometime before parliament was attacked: "One day Altaf took me to Dravinder.

D.S. told me that I had to do a small job for him that has to took one man to delhi as I was well aware about Delhi and has to manage a rented house for him.

Since I was not knowing the man but I suspected that this man is not Kashmiri as he did not speak in Kashmiri but I was helpless to do what Dravinder told me."