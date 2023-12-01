Live
- Games24x7 joins hands with K'taka govt for GameTech Accelerate programme
- Long Covid patients may suffer chest pain, abnormal heart rhythms long-term
- Haryana DGP says 'women's safety will be priority'
- Election Commission revises Mizoram's vote-counting date to December 4
- A bowl of yoghurt daily may help boost mental health
- Rajasthan Congress leader pens last letter as MLA, thanks critics
- HC expresses displeasure over lack of cooperation from Delhi govt on space for judicial officers
- Mastermind behind stealing & selling SUVs to northeast states arrested
- Increase in BSF's jurisdiction does not take away powers of Punjab Police, says Supreme Court
- Delhi HC directs CBI to submit charge sheet against Nair, Boinpally in excise policy case
Just In
J&K Police books six for spreading ‘misinformation’ about ‘sensitive content’ post by student
J&K Police on Friday booked six persons for spreading “false information” about the “sensitive content” posted recently by a non-local student.
Srinagar: J&K Police on Friday booked six persons for spreading “false information” about the “sensitive content” posted recently by a non-local student.
“Srinagar Police & Cyber Police Kashmir have taken cognisance against six individuals for propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection and anti-social propaganda on social media platforms. Legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken,” police wrote on X.
Police has appealed the common public to desist from posting, sharing, propagating instigative, provocative content, misinformation, anti-social propaganda and rumour mongering on social media.
J&K DGP, R. R. Swain on Thursday said that decision has been taken to add a section to section 144 CrPc by which posting of any inflammatory, religion wise sensitive or threatening video, audio, content or post would become punishable.