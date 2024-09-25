J&K polls: Vote for your rights & prosperity, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As the second phase of polling was underway in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the people to come out in large numbers and exercise their vote



In a post on X, he wrote that people must come out in large numbers to vote for their rights and prosperity.

"My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today is the second phase of voting, come out in large numbers and vote for your rights, prosperity and blessings - Vote for INDIA."

Gandhi attacked the Centre for downgrading J&K to the UT status and promised to restore the statehood.

He further wrote on X in Hindi (translated as): "By snatching your statehood from you, the BJP government has insulted you and played with your constitutional rights. Your every vote given to INDIA will break this maze of injustice created by BJP and bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity."

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing two rallies in the UT on Wednesday -- one in Jammu and the other in Kashmir. He will first hold an interaction after he arrives in Jammu with professionals at the Radisson Hotel in the city. The interaction will start around 11.25 a.m. After the interaction, Gandhi will address a Congress campaign rally at JK Resort ground in Jammu at 12.30 p.m.

He will address his rally in the Sopore town of Baramulla district in Kashmir. This public meeting will take place at the government Higher Secondary School ground at Dangarpora in Sopore around 3.25 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi held two public meetings in J&K on September 23, one at Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu division and the other at central Shalteng Assembly constituency in Srinagar district.

JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra is fighting the election from central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar district.

National Conference (NC) and Congress are fighting J&K Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance. As per the terms of the alliance, NC has fielded candidates in 52 and Congress in 31 Assembly constituencies.