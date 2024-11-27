JMM raises doubts on EVMs, claims party would have got more seats through ballot papers

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has stirred a debate over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), claiming that elections conducted via ballot papers would have resulted in more seats for the INDIA bloc, which would have got 75 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand.

The party made this assertion in a post on its official handle on the social media platform X, which was also shared by Acting Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In the post, the JMM stated: "There is immense anger among the people of Jharkhand against the 11 years of BJP's dictatorial rule, which the BJP fails to grasp. If they wish to regain Jharkhand's trust, they should first return the Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues owed to the people of this state."

In the recent state elections, the JMM-Congress-RJD-CPI(ML) alliance secured a historic victory, winning 56 seats -- 34 by the JMM, 16 by the Congress, 4 by the RJD, and 2 by the CPI-ML-L.

This marks a record-breaking performance by any coalition in Jharkhand's 24-year history.

Despite this success, Hemant Soren and other JMM leaders have consistently expressed concerns over the reliability of EVMs, a sentiment echoed by Congress leaders.

During the campaign, JMM General Secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya had highlighted instances of suspected EVM tampering, mentioning reports of EVM units maintaining 99 per cent battery levels in the Haryana elections, which he suggested was suspicious.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had similarly called for the reintroduction of ballot papers, labelling EVMs as "completely unreliable." He also announced plans for Rahul Gandhi to lead a "Ballot Paper Yatra" across the country to push for this demand. The JMM has now aligned itself with this call, intensifying the debate on EVM credibility and the election process in India.

Just a day ago, Maharashtra opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which was routed in the November 20 Assembly elections securing just 48 seats in a 288-member House, also clamoured for an end to Electronic Voting Machines and a return to the traditional ballot paper polling in future elections.