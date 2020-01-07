JNU Violence: MoS Home Invites Flak For Clean Chit To ABVP

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said that no BJP worker could incite violence thus giving a clean chit to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its involvement in the violent incidents which rocked JNU on Sunday. He add that such acts of violence can only be carried out by the workers of the Left parties, Congress and AAP.

Sanjay Jha of the Congress hit back questioning the minister as to why no arrests were made so far. He accused the BJP and RSS of engineering the violence which took place on the JNU campus and called the minister's statement reprehensible.

A clean chit given by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, even as an inquiry ordered by the Home ministry is on, has left everyone baffling.

The Delhi police has constituted three teams to probe the incidents of violence and Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh visited JNU along with a team of police officials to probe the matter and piece together the sequence of events.

The Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Prof. Jagadish Kumar assured media persons that normalcy would soon be restored on the campus. He was addressing media persons for the first time after violence broke out on the campus on Sunday evening and came in for a lot of criticism for the University's delayed response in calling the police.

The pro-Vice Chancellor of the university Chintamani Mahapatra said that it was incorrect to blame the university administration of inaction. He added that a police investigation is on and the probe would bring out the facts of the matter.