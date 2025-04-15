Jodhpur Tragedy: Parents Kill Three Children Before Attempting Suicide

A horrific family tragedy unfolded in Jodhpur district when a couple killed their three children before attempting to take their own lives following a domestic argument, police reported on Tuesday.

The devastating incident occurred Monday night in Kolu Pabuji village within Phalodi tehsil. Police were alerted Tuesday morning after relatives discovered blood throughout the home's courtyard. Emergency responders rushed all five family members to the hospital, but the children were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the parents remain under medical care.

Phalodi Superintendent of Police Pooja Awana stated that the couple, identified as Shivlal and Jatno Devo, had an argument Monday evening that triggered the terrible chain of events. The couple first administered poison to their three children—9-year-old Harish, 5-year-old Kiran, and 3-year-old Natthu—before strangling them. In a final brutal act, the parents cut the children's wrists with a blade and slashed their throats with a knife.

Following the murder of their children, the couple attempted suicide by cutting their own wrists, according to police reports.

The alarm was raised when Shivlal's sister-in-law noticed blood outside the residence Tuesday morning and immediately informed other family members, who contacted authorities. Responding officers found the parents unconscious and the home's courtyard saturated with blood. Investigators recovered an empty poison container, a blade, and a knife from the scene.

SP Awana confirmed that police are working to establish the complete sequence of events, questioning other family members and attempting to record statements from the hospitalized couple. The children's bodies have been transported to the mortuary as the investigation continues.