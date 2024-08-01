Live
- Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
- BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
- CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue
- Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope
- Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC to take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at home; Downtown Heroes face Airforce team
- 30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
- Cabinet has resolved to advise Governor to withdraw show cause notice to CM: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
- Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur
- Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 'roti making' skill is commendable
Just In
Joe Biden expresses 'deepest condolences' over Wayanad landslides
US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district.
Washington: US President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed his deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district.
“Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India,” the US President said in a statement.
“Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," he added.
Back-to-back landslides devastated Wayanad late on Tuesday night, leaving at least 281 dead and over 200 missing with scores of habitations wiped out.
The massive rescue operation, involving personnel from all three armed forces, police, disaster relief agencies, and fire services besides locals and volunteers, is currently on at the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday the army has informed him that there is no chance of any more survivors in the worst-affected areas.
A bailey bridge at Churalmala is now ready and will enable big earth-moving equipment to reach the places which have been cut off.
"Now the need of the hour is for a proper rehabilitation programme and we have already started working on it. We do have good experience of handling rehabilitation and hence it will be done," the Chief Minister said.
More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in 82 relief camps.