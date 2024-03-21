  • Menu
Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

According to sources, ED team is questioning CM Kejriwal on liquor policy. Questions are also being raised about the meetings held at his house. CM Kejriwal is interrogating officers of Joint Director level.

Apart from this, Section 144 has also been imposed outside the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the house of CM Arvind Kejriwal. It seems that this has been done to control the increasing crowd outside CM Kejriwal's house.

