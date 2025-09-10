Jolt to BJD in Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: In a major jolt to the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Rayagada district, senior leader and former party MP N Bhaskar Rao, on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the BJD as did former minister Lal Bihari Himirika.

In a shocker for the BJD, apart from Lal Bihari Himirika and N Bhaskar Rao, several senior leaders and party workers also resigned from the party. In his resignation letter to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Rao wrote, “I don’t have any kind of complaints against any individual for any reason. With a heavy heart, I submit my resignation from the Biju Janata Dal, concluding my active political journey within the party.

“I have rendered my political responsibilities and Political life in “BIJU PARIWAR” and now I am ending my political journey in “BIJU PARIWAR.” Rao stated that he had joined the ‘Biju Pariwar’ and active politics in 1974 following the invitation of legendary Biju Patnaik.

During a press conference held in Rayagada, Rao also announced the launch of an organisation called ‘Biju Swabhiman Manch’, aimed at working for the welfare of the people of Rayagada district. He denied any political motives behind the initiative, describing ‘Biju Swabhiman Manch’ as a purely social platform. As per reports, Rao expressed his displeasure over the appointment of former minister Jagannath Saraka as the district president of the BJD in Rayagada district just a few days ago.As Himirika along with several others also resigned from the primary membership of the party, he too wrote to Naveen Patnaik stating, “I, Lal Bihari Himirika, humbly submit my resignation from party responsibilities. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve under your leadership and the legacy of late Biju Patnaik.”

“As a dedicated party worker, I’ve strived to serve with sincerity and loyalty. However, at 78, I feel I’m no longer able to fulfil party responsibilities satisfactorily,” wrote the ex-minister in a letter to the BJD supremo on Tuesday.