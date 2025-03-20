Jr Girls’ hockey tournament in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda Hockey Association will organise the first-ever 5-a-side Inter-state

Junior Girls’ hockey tournament scheduled to start from April 18. Teams from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha will participate.

In the past three years, Jharsuguda Hockey Association has undertaken various initiatives to popularise the sport, including training camps, competitions and grassroots-level involvement of schools and clubs. Continuing this momentum, the Association will also host a six-day residential hockey training camp in the last week of March in Jharsuguda..

Announcing the event, Collector and Jharsuguda Hockey Association president Aboli Sunil Naravane encouraged all members to work diligently to ensure the tournament’s success. She emphasised the significance of such initiatives in nurturing young hockey talents.

The residential training camp aims to provide intensive coaching for aspiring players. Interested school headmasters can enrol their students by contacting Jitendra Kumar Mahanty and Sushant Kumar Behera, said Jeevan Mahanty, vice president of Hockey Association of Odisha.