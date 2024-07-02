Justice, not punishment: Shah defends new criminal laws

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured the public that the three new criminal laws, which replaced colonial-era statutes on Monday, would focus on providing justice instead of punishment and criticised the Opposition parties for politicising the issue.

From July 1 onwards, the new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — replaced the British-era IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.



Addressing the media at the Parliament Library, Shah said the reform would help boost the pace of the judicial process and make India’s criminal justice system completely ‘Swadeshi’.

“…friends in the Opposition are saying different things before the media. 9.29 hours of discussions were held in Lok Sabha and 34 members participated in that. In Rajya Sabha, over 6 hours of discussions were held. 40 members participated in the discussions. It is also being falsely said that the Bill was brought after the members were sent out (suspended). Bill was already listed before the Business Advisory Committee,” the minister said in response to allegations of Congress and other opposition parties.

After 75 years of the country’s independence, Shah said these new laws were contemplated and subsequently colonial laws were scrapped. “Instead of ‘Dand’, it is now ‘Nyay’.

Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, victims’ and complainants’ rights will be protected too,” he added. During the press conference, Shah said the priority of sections and chapters in the new criminal laws is in line with the spirit of the Indian Constitution.