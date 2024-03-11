Justice Pasayat holds first meeting on Ratna Bhandar

Puri: Former Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat on Saturday presided over the first meeting of all committee members to chalk out procedures before the opening of Bhitar Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple. He enquired about the modalities adopted during the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple in 1978. Justice Pasayat also enquired about the occasions when the Ratna Bhandar was opened.

The committee members wanted to see the 1978 list of inventories of ornaments and jewels of the deities.

Following a direction by the Orissa High Court, the State government has constituted a 12-member committee, headed by Justice Pasayat as its Chairman, to open the Bhitar Ratna Bhandar, make an inventory of the Lord’s wealth afresh and undertake the repairs of the Ratna Bhandar.

The meeting was of the view that it would be suitable to open the Ratna Bhandar when the deities will be away in Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra.

The members also felt that 10 days might not be enough to make a fresh inventory of the wealth to match it with that of the 1978 list and also to undertake the repairs of the structure.

Archaeological Survey of India, Bhubaneswar Circle Superintendent, D B Garnaik, said if necessary, modern technology like remotely-monitored endoscopic cameras will be used to evaluate the jewels of the treasury. The committee also discussed the proposal of the ASI to carry out repairs at the Ratna Bhandar.

The laser scanning report of the Ratna Bhandar walls in November last reflected damage at many places. Justice Pasayat said after analysis of the 1978

inventory and all the

relevant information, the next meeting will be held on May 1.