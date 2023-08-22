Live
- President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023
- Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar
- ‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
- Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself
- Congress Announces Caste Census Plan In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls
- Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23
- Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
- Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services
- ED Raids Locations Linked To CPI(M) Legislator AC Moideen In Rs 100-Crore Bank Fraud Proe
Just In
Justice Prakash Shrivastava new NGT chairperson, to assume charge on Wednesday
Justice Prakash Shrivastava, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and will assume the charge from Wednesday, sources said.
New Delhi: Justice Prakash Shrivastava, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and will assume the charge from Wednesday, sources said.
On July 6, 2023, the Centre had appointed Justice Sheo Kumar Singh as the acting chairperson on the retirement of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The NGT sources said the appointment order of Justice Shrivastava was issued on Monday. NGT Registrar General, Ankit Singla, confirmed the appointment, saying Justice Shrivastava's welcome ceremony will be held on Wednesday.
Justice Shrivastava was the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court from October 11, 2021, to March 30, 2023. Born on March 31, 1961, Justice Shrivastava enrolled as an advocate on February 2, 1987. He practised in the Supreme Court and was appointed as judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on January 18, 2008. He became a permanent judge on January 15, 2010.