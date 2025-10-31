K-9 helps cops unearth hashish worth Rs 1.2 cr

A K-9 unit dog of the Delhi Police helped officers recover 3.15 kg of charas worth around Rs 1.2 crore in two separate operations, an official said on Thursday.

Four people, including a couple from Himachal Pradesh, have been arrested in connection with the cases, the official added.

According to police, a team intercepted a car near Mukandpur Chowk on October 22 after a brief chase. Initially, a search of the vehicle yielded no visible illicit substance.

“However, when suspicions persisted, the team called in a K-9 unit for assistance. Police dog Amro detected a hidden cavity inside the vehicle, where 2.06 kg of high-quality contraband was found concealed. The specially-designed compartment had been created to evade detection,” the police officer said.

He added that the two persons in the vehicle -- Chunni Lal, a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and his wife were arrested.

During interrogation, Chunni Lal revealed that the contraband had been procured from Prakash Chand of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Acting on the lead, the team arrested Chand on October 28, the police said, adding that Lal had earlier served a 10-year jail term in an NDPS case in Himachal Pradesh before resuming the illegal trade after his release in 2023.

In a separate operation, on October 24, the same team arrested another accused, identified as Yogesh Kolambekar, a resident of Mumbai, and seized 1.09 kg of charas from his possession near Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk.

He was allegedly transporting the consignment from Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the drug was in high demand in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai during the festive season. The charas was sourced from Nepalese cultivators in the forest areas of Kullu,” the officer said.