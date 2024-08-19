  • Menu
Kalahandi’s Rahul hoists tricolour on Mt Elbrus

A young mountaineer of Kalahandi, Rahul Pradhan, climbed Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe, on August 15 at 10am and hoisted the tricolour.

“As I had decided to hoist tricolour on Mount Elbrus to mark the 78th Independence Day, despite bad weather, minus 20 degrees C temperature and wind speed of 70 km per hour, I took it as a challenge and steadily kept climbing along with three other mountaineers and finally reached the spot,” said Rahul.

