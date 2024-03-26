Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Kanimozhi files nomination papers for Thoothukudi LS seat
DMK Deputy General Secretary and sitting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed her nomination papers from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
Chennai: DMK Deputy General Secretary and sitting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed her nomination papers from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
Accompanied by state Ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan as well as Thoothukudi Mayor N.P. Jegan, among others, she filed her nomination with Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathi for her second LS poll battle.
Kanimozhi won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating the NDA's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3,47,209 votes. The BJP and AIADMK were in alliance in 2019.
The DMK leader, who is the daughter of late Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi and sister of present Chief Minister, MK Stalin, is pitted against AIADMK's R.Sivasami Velumani and NDA constituent Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar's S.D.R.Vijayaseelan.
The affidavit submitted by Kanimozhi notes that she has assets worth Rs 57.32 crore. The DMK leader also mentioned in the affidavit that she has two pending cases against her filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), both in the 2G scam case.