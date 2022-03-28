Kapiva finds a mention in PM Modi's 87th Mann Ki Baat

Keeping in mind the upcoming World Health Day, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast of Mann Ki Baat lauded the Ayush manufacturing industry and Ayush startups like Kapiva in making Ayurveda more accessible for Indians. PM Modi has time and again spoken about how startups are the backbone of new India and how the country is leading the world in this field with more than 70 start-ups having crossed the valuation of $1 billion.



The Prime Minister highlighted how the Ayush manufacturing industry is scaling to new heights & the market for medicines related to Ayurveda is reaching an estimate of 1,40,000 Cr. He spoke about how Ayush startups like Kapiva, Nirog Street, and more are building a strong Ayurveda healthcare ecosystem. Startups like Kapiva are inspired by traditional healthy eating habits and are bringing their innovation into the mix to create a more accessible and modern Ayurveda offering.

In his address, PM Modi said, "I have often referred to earlier on other start-ups of the health sector, but this time I will talk to you, especially on Ayush Start-Ups. There is a start-up Kapiva! Its meaning is hidden in its name. Here, Ka means - Kapha, Pi means - Pitta and Va means - Vaata. This Start-Up is based on healthy eating habits in accordance with our traditions. It is a symbol of the young entrepreneurs of India and the new possibilities being created in India. I am sure that soon, Ayush Start-Ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world."

On being recognized by PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat, Ameve Sharma, Founder of Kapiva, said, "We are ecstatic to be recognized by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for our consistent efforts in the field of Ayurveda. Since its inception, Kapiva has been committed to making Ayurveda accessible and modern, in turn empowering Indians with an improved quality of life. These words of encouragement motivate us to further double down on our efforts and work towards making Ayurveda a part of every Indian's daily life."

The Union Budget 2022-23 also recognized the Ayush sector for the great potential it possesses to serve a huge number of healthcare needs and contribute to the growth and development of India. It allocated a budget of Rs 3,050 crore to the Ministry of Ayush to set up a Global Centre for Traditional Medicine to promote Ayurveda, Yoga, and other traditional medicine systems.

Kapiva is a modern ayurvedic nutrition homegrown D2C brand making Ayurveda simple, modern, and accessible for everyone and enabling everyday wellness. They are on a mission to make Ayurveda a part of people's daily life. The brand offers authentic and nutritious products using the research and science-backed Ayurveda, and the finest ingredients available. Kapiva has been a disruptor in the Ayurvedic industry by introducing innovation in the product formats that can be easily integrated into people's daily diet and is also India's first brand to launch super grain mixes.

Funded by Fireside Ventures, Madhu Kela, GITS Foods, and the recent Series-B funding led by Vertex Ventures and 3One4 Capital, the startup has witnessed 10x growth over the last 30 months. Kapiva offers an innovative range of products that is popular across E-Commerce platforms and is also present on-ground in 8,500+ stores across the country. The company has been listed as one of the fastest-growing D2C brands in the country by Fast42 by Inc42 in 2022. In addition to that, it has also been awarded the Emerging Consumer Brand of the Year 2020 by ET Brand Equity, Preferred Modern Ayurvedic Nutrition Brand 2020 by ET Industry Leaders MSME West & Best Nutrition Brand 2020 by CMO Asia.