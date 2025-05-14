Karachi Port Blocked by Indian Navy with 36 Ships, Including INS Vikrant: Officials

Indian Navy officers said they have blockaded Karachi Port in Pakistan with 36 ships, including the warship INS Vikrant, as part of Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army recently destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, killing more than 100 terrorists.

The Pakistani army launched attacks on India in support of terrorists, but India effectively repelled these attacks. Anticipating that Pakistan would respond, the Navy significantly increased its maritime readiness. On that day, the INS Vikrant, a warship equipped with Brahmos missiles, along with a total of 36 ships and submarines, were deployed to target Karachi Port. Navy officials recently revealed this and mentioned that Operation Sindoor was successful due to the deployment of these ships.

Naval officials explained that they used a three-pronged pressure strategy against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. They said that 36 frontline naval forces were deployed to target Karachi Port, including seven destroyers armed with Brahmos missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM), and Varunastra heavyweight torpedoes. They also had seven stealth guided-missile frigates, including the newly commissioned INS Tushil.

Officials stated that the Pakistani Navy could not respond effectively due to the blockade of Karachi Port by INS Vikrant and Brahmos missiles. They said the Pakistani Navy was forced to limit itself to the port. During these tense situations, international commercial ships diverted their routes. However, seeing India's preparedness, Pakistan eventually proposed a ceasefire. The proposal was made via the DGMO hotline, and India agreed to it.



