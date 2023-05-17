Karnataka dilemma deepens: Decision on new CM in a day or two says Surjewala

New Delhi: Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress' chief ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the hopefuls Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted an outcome is likely within a day or two.

After multiple rounds of discussions, AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said a decision on the new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours. He also claimed that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government of the Congress and urged people not to believe in speculation and "fake news", which he alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

Later in a tweet, Surjewala said all Congress leaders have been advised not to issue statements on the leadership matter. "Any out-of-turn remarks made from here onwards will be treated as indiscipline and action taken accordingly."

Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief Shivakumar have held several parleys with senior Congress leadership and presented their respective cases before them.

Sources said that DK Shivakumar have been offered two options, all but the Chief Minister's post. However, the Karnataka Congress chief remains adamant on the top job, the sources said.

The first offer is the sole deputy Chief Minister's post and six ministries of his choice, along with the Karnataka Congress chief's post staying with him. The second is a sharing agreement for the top post, with Siddaramaiah being the Chief Minister for the first 2.5 years, the sources said.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidency and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

A section of the top Congress leadership feels Siddaramaiah’s popularity among several sections including the poor, OBCs and minorities can get votes for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing the media outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence, Surjewala said the party chief has been authorised to appoint the leader of the legislature party and that is why deliberations are underway.

“It (the decision to name the CM) is a matter of today and tomorrow and we will have a leader of the legislature party. Within the next 48 to 72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka and in the first cabinet meeting, we will implement the five Congress guarantees and begin the work of building grand Karnataka,” Surjewala said.

Asserting that the Congress is committed to the state’s peace, progress and harmony, he said, “The Congress president believes in three principles -- consensus, unanimity and unity. Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been authorised by the legislature party, will announce (the name of the leader) after holding due deliberations.”