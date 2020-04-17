Karnataka records second single-day spike with 38 new cases, tally tops 353
Karnataka has recorded second single-day spike with 38 new Coronavirus positive cases on Friday taking the state tally to 353 active cases.These 38...
Karnataka has recorded second single-day spike with 38 new Coronavirus positive cases on Friday taking the state tally to 353 active cases.
These 38 new cases include five children: P317 from Bengaluru Urban (11-year-old girl), P326 from Bengaluru Urban (six-year-old boy), P329 (six-year-old boy from Vijaypura), P335 (ten-year-old girl from Hospete, Ballari), and P340 (nine-year-old boy from Chikkaballapur).
Five women: P321 from Mysuru (41), P327 from Bengaluru Urban (25), P330 from Vijayapura (28), P332 from Hospete, Ballari (68), P349 from Bengaluru Urban (64).
ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನದ ಪತ್ರಿಕಾ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆ 17-04-2020@CMofKarnataka @sriramulubjp @drashwathcn @BSBommai @mla_sudhakar @BBMP_MAYOR @BBMPCOMM @CCBBangalore @BlrCityPolice @KarnatakaVarthe @PIBBengaluru @KarFireDept pic.twitter.com/qNacdQOQ84— K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 17, 2020
With the increase of Coronavirus positive cases, the ICMR has approved 16 laboratories (11 government and 5 private) in the state for testing the samples of COVID-19 suspected cases.
Still, more and more private laboratories need to bring in for testing the samples. In this context, the government has held a meeting and negotiations with private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 sample testing. Based on the discussion and negotiations, the cost per test has been fixed at Rs 2250 (including screening test and confirmatory test).
Government fixes cost for COVID19 test.@CMofKarnataka @sriramulubjp @drashwathcn @BSBommai @mla_sudhakar @BBMP_MAYOR @BBMPCOMM @CCBBangalore @BlrCityPolice @KarnatakaVarthe @PIBBengaluru @KarFireDept @BMTC_BENGALURU @NammaBESCOM @tv9kannada @publictvnews @suvarnanewstv pic.twitter.com/Nwu7O75TnU— K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 17, 2020