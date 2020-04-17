Karnataka records second single-day spike with 38 new cases, tally tops 353

Karnataka has recorded second single-day spike with 38 new Coronavirus positive cases on Friday taking the state tally to 353 active cases.

These 38 new cases include five children: P317 from Bengaluru Urban (11-year-old girl), P326 from Bengaluru Urban (six-year-old boy), P329 (six-year-old boy from Vijaypura), P335 (ten-year-old girl from Hospete, Ballari), and P340 (nine-year-old boy from Chikkaballapur).

Five women: P321 from Mysuru (41), P327 from Bengaluru Urban (25), P330 from Vijayapura (28), P332 from Hospete, Ballari (68), P349 from Bengaluru Urban (64).

With the increase of Coronavirus positive cases, the ICMR has approved 16 laboratories (11 government and 5 private) in the state for testing the samples of COVID-19 suspected cases.



Still, more and more private laboratories need to bring in for testing the samples. In this context, the government has held a meeting and negotiations with private laboratories for conducting COVID-19 sample testing. Based on the discussion and negotiations, the cost per test has been fixed at Rs 2250 (including screening test and confirmatory test).