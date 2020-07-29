Karthi slams Centre for its draft Environment notification

Kollywood: The siblings, Suriya and Karthi, who are well known heroes in Tamil cinema have consistently commented on issues of public importance in the recent months. Karthi, a popular star in both Tamil and Telugu cinema expressed his reservations on the draft Environment Impact Assessment 2020 in public domain put up by the Centre.

The ' Khaidi' star objected to the manner in which the notification was circulated in only two languages – English and Hindi – and also that many plans can be implemented by the central government without public hearing or consultation. He also questioned the hurry behind the attempt to implement it as the nation was grappling with the coronavirus.



