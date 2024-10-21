'Kashi big centre of healthcare': Modi after eye hospital opening

Varanasi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at previous governments for neglecting eastern Uttar Pradesh and said Kashi's identity has for long been that of a centre of religion and spirituality but it will now emerge as a big centre of healthcare.

Modi also inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 6,700 crore here. He made the announcements from Sports Complex, Sigra, in his parliamentary constituency. Earlier, Modi inaugurated RJ Sankara eye hospital being run by the Kanchi Math. The hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as Among the projects, 16 development projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore are in Varanasi. The PM also laid the foundation stone for extension of runway, construction of a new terminal building and allied work to be done Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at a cost of approximately Rs 2,870 crore.

The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Reciting the Sanskrit couplet "Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya (lead me from darkness to light)", Modi also said that he was feeling "blessed" to be back in Varanasi again. "For a long time, Kashi's identity has been that of a centre of religion and spirituality but now, it is also set to emerge as a big centre of healthcare with various top-of-the-line health treatment facilities now available in Varanasi," the prime minister said. "In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have emerged from poverty and that is why, our government is paying special attention to ensure people remain healthy," he said after inaugurating the eye hospital. "I have just come back after seeing this eye hospital, it is a blend of spirituality and modernity. This hospital will serve the elderly as well as children," Modi said. The RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is the 14th hospital to be run by the Kanchi Math in the country.

The prime minister met with the Shankaracharya of Kanchi before the inauguration. He also paid obeisance at the statue of the former Shankaracharya. The R J Sankara Eye Hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as those living in the border areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, people associated with the Kanchi Math, said.