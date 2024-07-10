Kathua Killings: Won’t go unavenged

New Delhi: The killing of five armed forces personnel will not go unavenged, and India will defeat the evil forces behind it’, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said. “I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua, and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack”, the Defence Secretary said, sending a strong message, which was shared on ‘X’ by a spokesperson of the Defence ministry. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was among five army personnel killed while as many others were injured in a militant attack on Monday.



Official sources said militants carried out the attack on army convoy near Badnota area of the district, leaving four army personnel, including a JCO, dead while six others were injured who are undergoing treatment. Later one of them succumbed to injuries, he said.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who expressed deep anguish over the killing of the soldiers, said the forces are determined to usher in peace and order in the region. “I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K),” Rajnath wrote on X. “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The counter-terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region,” the Defence Minister said.

Search operation underway

On Tuesday, a massive joint search operation was launched to track down the terrorists responsible for the lethal attack. According to officials, the ground search teams are being supplemented with the helicopter and the UAV surveillance. The teams have also deployed sniffer dogs and metal detectors in the search operation. The focus is now on the dense forest area in the belt.