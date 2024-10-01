Keep Gods out of politics, says SC

New Delhi : Observing that Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The apex court said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that 'rejected ghee' was subjected to test.

"It is very clear from the report that this is not the Ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go public with that?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said.

"It is not clear at all and it is prima facie indicating that these were rejected Ghee which were subjected to test. If you yourself have ordered investigation, where is the need to go to the press?" the bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Andhra Pradesh.

Observing that these pleas pertain to an issue which affects the sentiments of crores of people living in the world, the bench noted the chief minister had gone public making a statement that animal fat was being used to make Tirupati laddus under the previous regime.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

The bench noted there were some news reports which said executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had also made a statement that adulterated ghee was never used. Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for TTD, said since the ghee which was supplied earlier was found to be contaminated, it was found necessary to get the samples anaylsed. "Only when the report came, the steps were taken," he said.