Kejriwal Accuses Delhi Police Of Political Drama Amid BJP's Bribery Allegations

Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, addressed the Delhi Police crime branch's visit to his residence to serve him notice regarding his recent allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe seven legislators from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with ₹25 crore. The Delhi Police, under the Union home ministry, was accused by Kejriwal of engaging in theatrical actions instead of focusing on crime prevention.



The Chief Minister criticized the BJP-led Union government, asserting that rather than combating crime, the police were involved in unnecessary drama. Kejriwal expressed sympathy for the crime branch officers, emphasizing that their role is to prevent crime, not partake in political theatrics. He posted his thoughts on X, stating his concerns about the rising crime rate in Delhi due to such distractions.



Taking a swipe at the BJP, Kejriwal accused the political bosses of the police of inquiring about the AAP MLA allegedly targeted by the BJP. He questioned the need for such inquiries, highlighting the history of MLAs from various parties being lured to destabilize opposition-led state governments in recent years.



The crime branch had previously failed to serve the notice to Kejriwal the previous evening but succeeded on Saturday morning. The BJP, in opposition in the national capital, had filed a complaint against Kejriwal and Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government.



These events unfolded amid ongoing scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case. Despite receiving five summons, Kejriwal has refused to appear before the ED. Notably, two senior AAP colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already behind bars in connection with the excise policy case. Kejriwal and the AAP denounced the summons as 'illegal,' asserting that it was an attempt by the BJP to imprison the Chief Minister out of fear.

