Kejriwal alleges conspiracy to topple Delhi govt

AAP on Saturday alleged that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government.

New Delhi: AAP on Saturday alleged that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government.

The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegation and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who allegedly contacted them with the offer.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the recording of a person who contacted one of the party MLAs was available and which will be shown later. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on 'X' that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by "them" and warned that the AAP convener would be arrested soon.

