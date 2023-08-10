Kejriwal expressed objection to PM Modi's another bill

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been opposed to the Delhi Service Bill since its inception, has now declared his objections to another bill proposed by the Modi government. Kejriwal and all the leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party have stated unequivocally that the Central Government overruled the Supreme Court's judgment by introducing the Delhi Services Bill in Parliament. However, the Delhi Services Bill has now been passed by both Houses of Parliament.In this regard, CM Kejriwal has now opposed another bill introduced in Parliament by the Modi government and has tweeted directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal has also released a media story as well as a document.

Through Twitter, Kejriwal stated that as I previously stated, the Prime Minister does not believe in the country's Supreme Court.His message is clear: whatever Supreme Court ruling he does not agree with, he will introduce legislation in Parliament to reverse it. If the Prime Minister blatantly disregards the Supreme Court's order, the situation becomes extremely perilous.The Supreme Court has constituted an unbiased committee to pick impartial election commissioners.Overturning the Supreme Court's judgment, Modi ji established such a body under his control, from which he could pick the Election Commissioner of his choice. This will have an effect on the fairness of the elections. With one move after another, the Prime Minister is undermining Indian democracy.

According to a media report shared by Kejriwal, the Supreme Court stated in one of its important decisions in March this year that the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner would be appointed by the President based on the recommendation of a committee comprised of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice.Now, CM Kejriwal says that the Modi government has modified the court's judgment and constituted a committee.It has been reported that the Secretary to the Government of India will also be involved in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.The cabinet secretary and two secretary-level officers will constitute a five-person panel that will select the chief election commissioner and election commissioners. Following that, the President's seal will be obtained.