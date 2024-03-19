Live
Kejriwal filed petition in Delhi Court regarding ED nine summons
Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, received no respite from the lower court in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, received no respite from the lower court in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition with the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (March 19) in response to nine summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate.This matter will be heard by the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court. On March 20, the High Court will hear an appeal against the ED's summons in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.
It is worth noting that in the Delhi Liquor Policy case, former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter and MLC Kavitha were also detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 7 days, from March 16 to March 23, 2024, after an order issued by the New Delhi Rouse Avenue Court. Kavita deemed her arrest unlawful in court.
On the contrary, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized CM Kejriwal for not being acquitted in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case, stating that the court has not stopped the Enforcement Directorate's actions. Patra urged the Aam Aadmi Party not to consider bail as relief; now Arvind Kejriwal has also joined the league of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are out on bail.
Patra stated that the ED has sent nine summonses to Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal in the last six months, but Kejriwal has not honored any of them and has made 18 excuses, which leads to the insult of India's constitutional structure.