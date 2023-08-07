Kejriwal government announces new circle rates for Delhi agriculture land

New Delhi: The Delhi government has made a major move to raise the circular rates for agricultural land in Delhi and near the Yamuna barrage, offering a significant benefit to all Delhi farmers. The proposal was accepted by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. This is the first time in 15 years that a circular rate increase for agricultural property has occurred since 2008. Since assuming power in 2013 and 2015, the Kejriwal government has fought relentlessly to increase agricultural land circle prices. The outbreak of COVID-19 caused obstacles to the procedure. The Delhi government has just implemented new agricultural land pricing.

Initially, agricultural lands in Delhi were allocated uniform circular rates; however, they are now assigned on a district-by-district basis. Green Belt Villages, Urbanized Villages, and Rural Villages are other names for them. The circle cost for agricultural land in South and New Delhi districts will be Rs 5 crore per acre. This recommendation has now been forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for his review.

On this occasion, CM Kejriwal stated, "The farmers of Delhi have long demanded that the rates of their agricultural land be increased. We also enhanced them a few years ago, but for various reasons, they could not be implemented at the time. Today, I am pleased to inform all Delhi farmers that their demand has been fulfilled."





Regarding the same, AAP leader Atishi held a press conference on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat and said, "Today, the Delhi government has taken a momentous decision in favor of the farmers of Delhi by revising the circle rate of agricultural land. Since 2008, the circle rate for agricultural land in Delhi has been steady at Rs 53 lakhs per acre. Farmers were unable to receive appropriate recompense for their properties due to the lack of modification. In addition, agricultural lands are often acquired in Delhi for vital infrastructure projects such as motorways, bridges, universities, or hospitals. However, when farmers sold their land for these projects, they were rewarded using the outdated circular rate, resulting in insufficient compensation."



She went on to note that up until now, Delhi farmers had been compensated based on a circle rate of Rs 53 lakh per acre, which was significantly lower than market pricing. Farmers and the government have both suffered financial losses as a result. When farmers do not receive appropriate compensation for their lands through government efforts, the problem typically escalates into legal conflicts, resulting in years-long court battles. As a result, various government infrastructure projects are being postponed.

Atishi also informed about the new circular pricing for agricultural land in Delhi, which are as follows: South and New Delhi - Rs 5 crores per acre, North and West Delhi - Rs 3 crores per acre, Central and South East Delhi - Rs 2.5 crores per acre, Shahdara, North East, and East Delhi - Rs 2.25 crores per acre. She went on to say that this decision would provide farmers with two substantial benefits. First and foremost, they will receive a fair market value for their land. Second, if the government acquires their land for any project, they will be provided sufficient compensation, avoiding the need for judicial action.