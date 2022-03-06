Kejriwal Government organises Basant Ustav program in West Vinod Nagar

New Delhi: The Kejriwal Government on sunday hosted a cultural programme at Badrinath Park in West Vinod Nagar as part of the 'Basant Utsav' celebrations of the Hindi Academy. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that Basant Utsav is a festival that brings a smile to everyone's faces. Nothing could be better than welcoming the spring festival after coming out of the difficult phase of Corona. He stated that this festival gives the impression that we have overcome adversity.

Manish Sisodia said, "Difficult times are on a decline now, people want to smile and want to be immersed in colours of joy after a long time of hardships, I pray to God that this smile on the faces of all Delhiites and countrymen remains like this and that we never have to face such a crisis again. In this park in Patparganj, a fusion of cultures from all over the country can be seen, with people from all over the country, whether from Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, or any other state, all celebrating the festivals together. As a result of this cultural blending, Uttarakhandi artists and Bhojpuri artists perform songs of each other's cultures on stage."

He added, "The people of Delhi have shown faith in us, on the basis of which in the last 7 years, the Kejriwal Government has worked day and night for the progress of Delhi so that the people of Delhi can get better facilities. From hospitals, electricity and water to roads and works of public interest, we did everything which the previous governments could not do in 70 years of independence. Today Delhi government schools have become so wonderful that ministers from all over the country are coming from their states to learn from our model of schools. This is the power of the people's vote that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, people have elected an honest and responsible government in Delhi and whatever responsibility we got, we have done it well and with the support of the public, with full honesty, and we will continue to carry out all responsibilities in the future similarly."

It is worth noting that well-known artists Mukesh Kathet and Anju Jha, along with their artistic collaborators, infused the programme with the colours of spring through songs, music, and dance bringing a unique show of Uttarakhandi and Bhojpuri cultures. Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari Academy Secretary Jeetram Bhatt, Vice President M.S. Rawat, Social Workers Kuldeep Singh Bhandari, Harish Awasthi, and among other dignitaries were present on this occasion.