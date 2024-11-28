Kejriwal hosts sanitation workers

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited sanitation workers to his residence for tea and emphasised the need to respect their hard work and dedication.

The former Delhi chief minister also encouraged people to honour sanitation workers and contribute to making the national capital clean and beautiful. "Today, I invited the sanitation workers of my area to my home for tea. I understood the challenges they face in their lives. They serve us with a smile every day, and keep our areas clean." "You should also invite them to your home, spend time with them. Only when we all come together, our dream of a clean and beautiful Delhi will be fulfilled," he said .

Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre of "failing" to maintain Delhi's law and order and alleged that he was prevented from meeting the victim of a two-month-old shooting incident in Nangloi Jat.

Kejriwal claimed "BJP supporters and goons" surrounded the area and prevented him from reaching the family. The Delhi Police failed to act when his car was stopped, he alleged. "I came here to meet the victims; I had no other intention. There are thousands of BJP supporters and my car was stopped. I was not allowed to reach the shop and meet the family. The shopowner's son had to come out and meet me," Kejriwal said.