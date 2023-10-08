Kejriwal inaugrated Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, inaugurated the Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant in Jahangirpuri on Sunday. The factory will turn 2000 MT of waste into bricks and tiles. On this occasion, CM Kejriwal remarked that this is the fourth plant in Delhi that recycles 5000 tons of trash. Delhi generates 6,500 metric tons of trash each day. There are plans to build a new facility in Okhla. It was a tremendous pleasure to be inaugurated at the country's largest and latest technological plant.

Apart from that, the CM stated that the Municipal Corporation was formerly known for corruption and employee strikes owing to unpaid salaries.The good news is that salaries are now being paid on time. C&D plants are being constructed. When the AAP government was formed a year ago, the old systems were still in place.

We also received emails asking how much we should contribute to the party funds. We said that this will not work in our place.The environment changed automatically and those systems ended. I do not say that corruption has ended, it will take some time to correct the plight of 75 years, but now good news has started coming from the Municipal Corporation.

Furthermore, CM added that "MCD has introduced the 311 App, where you can take a photo of the waste and email it, and the area will be cleaned." The Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Government will not be able to clean up Delhi alone; 2 crore Delhi citizens must also band together.

In December 2022, elections for the Delhi Municipal Corporation were held. In MCD, the BJP was overthrown after 15 years in power. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power on its own, gaining a majority. Since then, the Aam Aadmi Party has ruled in Delhi at both the state and national levels. Since then, the Aam Aadmi Party has been in power at both levels in Delhi.