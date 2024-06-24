Kejriwal moves SC for relief

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's stay on his bail order in the liquor policy case.

The High Court had directed an interim stay on the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal and had adjourned the case till June 25.

"High Court has lost sight of the most objective criteria that is required to judge an application for cancellation of bail and therefore, the impugned order staying the operation of the order granting bail cannot sustain even for a day," the plea stated.