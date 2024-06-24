Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
Just In
Kejriwal moves SC for relief
Highlights
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's stay on his bail order in the liquor policy case.
The High Court had directed an interim stay on the trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal and had adjourned the case till June 25.
"High Court has lost sight of the most objective criteria that is required to judge an application for cancellation of bail and therefore, the impugned order staying the operation of the order granting bail cannot sustain even for a day," the plea stated.
